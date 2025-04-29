Legal & General Group Plc Has $721,000 Holdings in Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. (NYSE:BNT)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. (NYSE:BNT – Free Report) by 84.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Brookfield Wealth Solutions were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 5,644.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,362,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,280,000 after buying an additional 1,339,095 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 8,323.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 309,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,791,000 after purchasing an additional 306,050 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Brookfield Wealth Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $16,544,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 151,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Wealth Solutions alerts:

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Stock Performance

BNT opened at $53.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.13. Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $62.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.72 and a beta of 1.59.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Announces Dividend

Brookfield Wealth Solutions ( NYSE:BNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Wealth Solutions had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.14%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Brookfield Wealth Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.50%.

About Brookfield Wealth Solutions

(Free Report)

Brookfield Wealth Solutions is focused on securing the financial futures of individuals and institutions through a range of retirement services, wealth protection products and tailored capital solutions. Through our operating subsidiaries, we offer a broad range of insurance products and services, including annuities, personal and commercial property and casualty insurance and life insurance.The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. (NYSE:BNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Wealth Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Wealth Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.