Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 13,031 Shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,031 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 30.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 21,388 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 439.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 84,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE LAAC opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74. The firm has a market cap of $343.30 million, a P/E ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.35. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $5.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

