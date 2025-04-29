Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 7,285 Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Weave Communications were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,280,000 after buying an additional 1,105,728 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth $14,984,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,536,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,220,000 after acquiring an additional 863,547 shares during the period. Pathway Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP now owns 1,349,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,482,000 after purchasing an additional 778,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth $5,219,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Marcus Bertilson sold 27,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $312,696.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,527.66. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Branden Neish sold 25,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $289,028.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 460,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,222,087.64. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 519,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,268 in the last three months. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on WEAV shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Weave Communications Price Performance

WEAV stock opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average is $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.96 million, a PE ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 1.97.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.23 million. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 28.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weave Communications Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

