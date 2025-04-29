Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 7,918 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in nLIGHT in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in nLIGHT by 3,951.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

nLIGHT Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LASR opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $382.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.24. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $14.73.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.21). nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $47.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.62 million. On average, analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at nLIGHT

In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 53,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $437,184.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,963.59. This trade represents a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile

(Free Report)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.