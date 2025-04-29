Legal & General Group Plc Raises Holdings in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,877 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Nuvation Bio were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,285,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,460,000 after buying an additional 16,046,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nuvation Bio by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,732,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nuvation Bio by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,951,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 922,503 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,945,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 551,968 shares during the period. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $1,042,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Nuvation Bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jones Trading started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

Nuvation Bio Stock Up 1.4 %

NUVB opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $3.97. The company has a market cap of $731.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David Hung acquired 300,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 58,781,054 shares in the company, valued at $95,225,307.48. This trade represents a 0.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

