Legal & General Group Plc Sells 13,828 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,828 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GTX. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE GTX opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.81. Garrett Motion Inc. has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $10.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.67.
Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Friday, April 4th.
Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.
