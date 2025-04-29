Legal & General Group Plc Sells 13,828 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,828 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GTX. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Garrett Motion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GTX opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.81. Garrett Motion Inc. has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $10.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garrett Motion

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,434,957 shares in the company, valued at $228,914,613. This represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 349,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $3,479,535.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,098,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,577,803.08. The trade was a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,109,853 shares of company stock valued at $28,920,153. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Get Our Latest Report on Garrett Motion

About Garrett Motion

(Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.