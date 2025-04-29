Legal & General Group Plc Sells 1,633 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,982 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 55,680 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 23,912 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 841,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Orthofix Medical

In other Orthofix Medical news, insider Jorge Andres Cedron sold 3,816 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $50,790.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,675. The trade was a 8.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $71,164.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,262.20. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $141,710. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OFIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Orthofix Medical Trading Down 0.5 %

OFIX opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.10.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

