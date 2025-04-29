Legal & General Group Plc Sells 1,833 Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in NerdWallet were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in NerdWallet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in NerdWallet by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in NerdWallet during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NRDS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on NerdWallet from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NRDS opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.41.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

