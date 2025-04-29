Legal & General Group Plc Sells 56,440 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,440 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter worth $153,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.61 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.41.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.94 million, a PE ratio of -270.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.25.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.