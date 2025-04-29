Legal & General Group Plc Sells 6,327 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,327 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Martin Worley Group bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Health Catalyst news, General Counsel Benjamin Landry sold 13,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $62,912.85. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 160,437 shares in the company, valued at $729,988.35. This trade represents a 7.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $30,003.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,613.44. The trade was a 5.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,588 shares of company stock worth $225,906 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Health Catalyst Stock Down 1.0 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCAT opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $285.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.43. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on HCAT

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.