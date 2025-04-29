Legal & General Group Plc Trims Holdings in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in F&G Annuities & Life were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 476.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in F&G Annuities & Life by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F&G Annuities & Life Price Performance

NYSE FG opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.84. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.26 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

F&G Annuities & Life Announces Dividend

F&G Annuities & Life ( NYSE:FG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.13). F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Analysts forecast that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on FG shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at F&G Annuities & Life

In other F&G Annuities & Life news, EVP Michael L. Gravelle purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,440. The trade was a 26.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder National Financial I. Fidelity acquired 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.60 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 110,483,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,236,964.80. The trade was a 4.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,530,000 shares of company stock valued at $152,273,820. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc engages in the provision of fixed annuity and life insurance products. It specializes in life insurance, annuities, retirement planning and wealth transfer. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, IA.

Further Reading

