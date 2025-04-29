Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,671 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 462.6% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 59,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 48,969 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 531,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after buying an additional 22,863 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 31,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 14,683 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $3,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $39.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average of $34.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 18.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 9.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.91.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

