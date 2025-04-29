Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE) Receives $77.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.63.

LINE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lineage from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lineage in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lineage from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lineage from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lineage in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Get Lineage alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LINE

Insider Buying and Selling at Lineage

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Chairman Adam Matthew Schwartz Forste purchased 24,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,471,178.50. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,178.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Lineage by 7,466.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lineage in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lineage in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000.

Lineage Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:LINE opened at $55.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.00. Lineage has a 12 month low of $46.63 and a 12 month high of $89.85.

Lineage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.

Lineage Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.