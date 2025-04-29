LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.40 target price (up previously from $3.20) on shares of LiqTech International in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

Shares of LIQT opened at $1.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74. LiqTech International has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.93.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 69.76% and a negative return on equity of 76.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that LiqTech International will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in LiqTech International by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 27,120 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 207,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleichroeder LP lifted its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 451.4% in the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,182,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

