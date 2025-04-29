LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 895,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 842,033 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LPSN. Dodds Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 33,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LivePerson by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 21,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LivePerson

In other LivePerson news, CEO Anthony John Sabino sold 166,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $149,591.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,920,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,345.60. The trade was a 5.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vanessa Pegueros sold 30,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,993 shares in the company, valued at $125,993.70. This represents a 17.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,204 shares of company stock worth $287,471 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LPSN shares. StockNews.com downgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.83.

LivePerson Stock Up 4.1 %

LPSN stock opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.23). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 111.48%. The business had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

