Lord James Christopher Douglas Wellesley Sells 2,000,000 Shares of GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST) Stock

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Free Report) insider Lord James Christopher Douglas Wellesley sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total transaction of £20,000 ($26,870.89).

GSTechnologies Stock Down 11.6 %

GST stock opened at GBX 1.17 ($0.02) on Tuesday. GSTechnologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 3.65 ($0.05). The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of £31.37 million, a P/E ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.60.

GSTechnologies Company Profile

GSTechnologies is a global technology company listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker, GST. The group operates three core businesses across blockchain payments and financial services, forex, as well as cryptoasset exchange. The group has operations in the UK, Lithuania, Singapore, and Australia.

