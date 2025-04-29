Lord James Christopher Douglas Wellesley Sells 2,000,000 Shares of GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST) Stock

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Free Report) insider Lord James Christopher Douglas Wellesley sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total transaction of £20,000 ($26,870.89).
GSTechnologies Stock Down 11.6 %
GST stock opened at GBX 1.17 ($0.02) on Tuesday. GSTechnologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 3.65 ($0.05). The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of £31.37 million, a P/E ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.60.
GSTechnologies Company Profile
