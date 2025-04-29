Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Stake Lifted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,339 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 318 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 349 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LPX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $126.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

NYSE LPX opened at $87.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.60. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $122.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.86.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.75 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

