LPL Financial LLC Sells 860 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Barclays PLC raised its position in Navient by 59.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 284,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 105,454 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Navient by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 47,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Navient by 2,193.7% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 20,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,392 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Navient by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 467,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 22,765 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Navient by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 21,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.80. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $16.97.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Navient had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 2.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NAVI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Navient from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

