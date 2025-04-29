LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the March 31st total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

LY Price Performance

OTCMKTS:YAHOY opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09. LY has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Get LY alerts:

LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LY had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 3.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LY will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LY in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LY

About LY

(Get Free Report)

LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.