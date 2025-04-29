Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect Madison Square Garden Sports to post earnings of $1.79 per share and revenue of $436.84 million for the quarter.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.25). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Madison Square Garden Sports to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MSGS opened at $195.68 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $237.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 82.57 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.36.

Insider Transactions at Madison Square Garden Sports

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 31,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.92, for a total transaction of $6,044,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,022.24. The trade was a 86.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday. They set a “positive” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MSGS

About Madison Square Garden Sports

(Get Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.