Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect Madison Square Garden Sports to post earnings of $1.79 per share and revenue of $436.84 million for the quarter.
Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.25). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Madison Square Garden Sports to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Madison Square Garden Sports Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:MSGS opened at $195.68 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $237.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 82.57 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.36.
Insider Transactions at Madison Square Garden Sports
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday. They set a “positive” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company.
Get Our Latest Analysis on MSGS
About Madison Square Garden Sports
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Madison Square Garden Sports
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Best Defense Stocks in 2025… So Far
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Alphabet Rebounds After Strong Earnings and Buyback Announcement
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Could Selling Taiwan Semiconductor Be Buffett’s Biggest Regret?
Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.