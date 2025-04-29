MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock Position Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 552,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,278 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.20% of MannKind worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 3,294.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.57 and a beta of 1.22. MannKind Co. has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $7.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.99 million. Equities analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MNKD shares. Mizuho started coverage on MannKind in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MannKind

MannKind Company Profile

(Free Report)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.