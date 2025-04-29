Mariner LLC Acquires 1,262 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 22,949 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 13,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $264,149.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Merel Witteveen sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $25,209.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,287 shares in the company, valued at $162,135.75. This trade represents a 13.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,446,967 shares of company stock valued at $37,175,326 in the last 90 days. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.80. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 2.01. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $45.08.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $98.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.12 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 79.17% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on C3.ai from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on C3.ai from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on C3.ai from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.58.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

