Mariner LLC Acquires 2,202 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Mariner LLC increased its position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in CNA Financial by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CNA Financial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in CNA Financial by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in CNA Financial by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 25,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in CNA Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on CNA Financial from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

CNA Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $47.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.70. CNA Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $52.36.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. As a group, analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Dino Robusto bought 3,896 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.63 per share, for a total transaction of $185,566.48. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 724,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,500,218.94. The trade was a 0.54 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 12,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $637,338.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,524.72. This trade represents a 14.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,491 shares of company stock worth $1,261,838. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Articles

