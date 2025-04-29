Mariner LLC Acquires 27,604 Shares of Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC)

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) by 232.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,604 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Sable Offshore were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sable Offshore by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 60,065 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sable Offshore in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $521,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sable Offshore by 153.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 72,694 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Sable Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Sable Offshore by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sable Offshore

In related news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim sold 143,806 shares of Sable Offshore stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $3,648,358.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,100,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,251,435.53. This trade represents a 1.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Sable Offshore Trading Up 2.4 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of SOC stock opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. Sable Offshore Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $32.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average of $23.19.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Sable Offshore in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sable Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sable Offshore has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Sable Offshore Profile

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

