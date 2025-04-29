Mariner LLC Acquires 927 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Post by 426.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Post during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Post during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Post by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Post by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Post from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Insider Transactions at Post

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $229,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,631.19. This represents a 18.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total transaction of $989,994.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,291,711.50. The trade was a 23.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,096 shares of company stock valued at $4,129,355 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Post Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:POST opened at $111.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.70 and a 1-year high of $125.84.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

