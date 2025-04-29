Mariner LLC Boosts Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INSP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 885.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 228.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 7,275.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CTO John Rondoni sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $99,395.67. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,187.76. This trade represents a 5.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 25,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $4,694,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,026.50. This represents a 77.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of INSP stock opened at $157.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.71. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.00 and a fifty-two week high of $257.40.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on INSP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $234.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.90.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

