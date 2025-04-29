Mariner LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 110.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Valaris were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAL. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Valaris by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Valaris by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 190,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Valaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VAL opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Valaris Limited has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. Valaris had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $584.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.01 million. As a group, analysts predict that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VAL. StockNews.com raised shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Valaris from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Valaris from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Valaris from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Valaris from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

