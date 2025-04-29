Mariner LLC Buys 1,036 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUR. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,022,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,925,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 830.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 353.2% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,807,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,948,000 after purchasing an additional 114,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 41,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average is $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.68. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.95 and a fifty-two week high of $46.91.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.27). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Claiborne P. Deming acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $1,323,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 931,651 shares in the company, valued at $24,660,801.97. This trade represents a 5.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meenambigai Palanivelu purchased 1,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $41,999.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,635.50. This trade represents a 4.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.23.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

