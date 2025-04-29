Mariner LLC Buys 2,887 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth about $73,572,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,882,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,096 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,178,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,768,000 after buying an additional 1,360,264 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 331.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,144,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,376,000 after buying an additional 879,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 328.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,069,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,153,000 after buying an additional 820,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

BBWI stock opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.69. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.86.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

BBWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

