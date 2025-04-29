Mariner LLC Buys 45 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 510.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSWI opened at $311.48 on Tuesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $237.19 and a one year high of $436.50. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.81.

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 15.72%. On average, analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is 12.90%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSWI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CSW Industrials from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on CSW Industrials from $364.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSW Industrials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.50.

In related news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 2,222 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.12, for a total value of $649,090.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,260,058.36. The trade was a 8.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.78, for a total value of $64,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,143.82. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,631 shares of company stock worth $2,551,912. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

