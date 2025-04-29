Mariner LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,546 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 28,884 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,475,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,818,000 after purchasing an additional 939,078 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Match Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,390,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,733,000 after purchasing an additional 866,026 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 478,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,665,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,667,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,267,000 after buying an additional 69,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on MTCH shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Match Group from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.58.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.57.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 574.22% and a net margin of 15.84%. Analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Gary Swidler sold 242,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $7,958,987.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at $55,533.40. This represents a 99.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

