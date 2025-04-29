Mariner LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) by 95.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,886 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in CompoSecure were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 9,194 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,525,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,098,000 after buying an additional 700,858 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,579,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,198,000 after buying an additional 734,202 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after buying an additional 57,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,278,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,933,000 after buying an additional 169,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure Trading Up 0.9 %

CMPO stock opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.05. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $17.71. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, Director Resolute Compo Holdings Llc acquired 205,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $3,247,049.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 646,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,240,316.19. This trade represents a 46.43 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joseph J. Deangelo acquired 45,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.12 per share, with a total value of $500,900.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,900.40. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 704,421 shares of company stock worth $10,929,922 and sold 34,340 shares worth $430,701. Insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMPO shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on CompoSecure from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CompoSecure from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on CompoSecure from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CompoSecure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

CompoSecure Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

