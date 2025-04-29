Mariner LLC Grows Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of THG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,928,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,217,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,363,000 after acquiring an additional 270,491 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $21,797,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 958,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,297,000 after acquiring an additional 130,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $8,612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John C. Roche sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $52,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,772,450. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

THG opened at $162.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.47. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.66 and a 52 week high of $176.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.42.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.87. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.80%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

