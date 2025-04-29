Mariner LLC Has $758,000 Stock Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Mariner LLC lowered its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 361,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after buying an additional 32,605 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 269,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 34,947 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth about $6,734,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 66,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 25,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Stock Down 3.5 %

TransMedics Group stock opened at $90.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 8.20. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.95 and a beta of 2.14.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMDX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.70.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

