Mariner LLC Has $774,000 Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,078 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Archrock in the fourth quarter worth $36,241,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Archrock by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,883,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $221,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,438 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock in the fourth quarter worth $17,247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Archrock by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 993,063 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 570,680 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Archrock by 1,585,722.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 555,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,815,000 after purchasing an additional 555,003 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AROC stock opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.06. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.08%.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Archrock from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

