Mariner LLC Has $794,000 Stock Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,463 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,881,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,366,000 after buying an additional 399,056 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SentinelOne by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,788,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,494,000 after purchasing an additional 900,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,175,000 after purchasing an additional 70,282 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,528,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in SentinelOne by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,771,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,521,000 after purchasing an additional 412,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $243,763.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 949,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,740,620.80. This trade represents a 1.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $124,689.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,891.75. This trade represents a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 502,136 shares of company stock valued at $9,896,262. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

S has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SentinelOne

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of S stock opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 0.82. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $29.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.69.

SentinelOne Profile

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.