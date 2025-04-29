Mariner LLC Has $799,000 Stock Holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,753,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,928,000 after purchasing an additional 167,675 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $107,675,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,866,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,414 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,427,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,584,000 after acquiring an additional 61,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,192,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,755,000 after acquiring an additional 202,395 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA CGXU opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.34. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $27.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.91.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

