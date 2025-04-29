Mariner LLC Has $804,000 Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,013 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 4.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,552,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,242,000 after buying an additional 71,330 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.3% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 96,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth $142,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 35.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 584,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,060,000 after buying an additional 154,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $386,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.32.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 17.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 360.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Argus raised shares of AGNC Investment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.11.

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $130,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,149.04. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,781.90. The trade was a 6.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

