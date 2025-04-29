Mariner LLC Has $824,000 Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Mariner LLC trimmed its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,040,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,242,000 after purchasing an additional 761,561 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 44,753,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,579 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,593,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,314 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,567,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,731,000 after purchasing an additional 724,565 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth $146,230,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PARA. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.92.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA stock opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $14.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.00.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is -2.15%.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

