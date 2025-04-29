Mariner LLC Has $838,000 Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Mariner LLC lowered its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,594 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Neogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,171,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,801,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Neogen by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,637,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,676,000 after buying an additional 1,928,491 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Neogen by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 14,346,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,170,000 after buying an additional 1,074,825 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Neogen by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,606,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,637,000 after buying an additional 924,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Neogen from $6.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Neogen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

Neogen stock opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.77. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $18.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.57.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.27 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James P. Tobin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,252.02. The trade was a 36.40 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Borel acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $171,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,474 shares in the company, valued at $295,717.86. This represents a 137.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 67,500 shares of company stock worth $331,525 in the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

