Mariner LLC Has $845,000 Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,349 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOK. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 28,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 66,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 94,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 58,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nokia Oyj from $6.35 to $6.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.85.

Shares of NOK opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Nokia Oyj’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

