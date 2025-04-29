Mariner LLC Has $855,000 Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Mariner LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,592,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10,522.8% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 190,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 188,568 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 514,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,156,000 after purchasing an additional 26,654 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.40.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $162.98 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.22 and a 1-year high of $199.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

