Mariner LLC Has $859,000 Holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Mariner LLC decreased its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 685,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,500,000 after buying an additional 24,002 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Hickory Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter worth $290,000.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance
NASDAQ:QQQE opened at $87.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.93. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52-week low of $75.07 and a 52-week high of $97.98. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.05.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Cuts Dividend
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Profile
The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.
