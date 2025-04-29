Mariner LLC Has $885,000 Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Mariner LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 503.3% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $163.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.67 and a 1-year high of $192.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.72 and its 200-day moving average is $170.49.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $174.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.67 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 35.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.54%.

EGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $190.00 price objective on EastGroup Properties and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $174.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.81.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

