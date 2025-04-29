Mariner LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in ALLETE by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ALLETE by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after purchasing an additional 49,993 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,378,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $671,000. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE Stock Performance

Shares of ALE opened at $65.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.04. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.00 and a 12-month high of $65.99.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.15). ALLETE had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 5.97%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Further Reading

