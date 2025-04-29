Mariner LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HST. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,457,000. Vert Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 309,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 26,678 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 716.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,610,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,589 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.90.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HST opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $19.87.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 10.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.81%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

