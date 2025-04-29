Mariner LLC Invests $781,000 in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Astera Labs by 81.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 45,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 20,388 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Astera Labs by 3.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,164,000 after purchasing an additional 47,569 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Astera Labs by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Astera Labs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALAB opened at $66.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.52. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $147.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). Astera Labs had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALAB shares. Northland Capmk upgraded Astera Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Astera Labs from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Astera Labs from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Astera Labs from $87.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Astera Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Astera Labs

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total transaction of $4,373,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 191,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,723,139.14. This trade represents a 20.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 350,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $31,389,366.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,353,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,675,659.05. This represents a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 633,990 shares of company stock valued at $54,235,012.

Astera Labs Profile

(Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.