Mariner LLC Lowers Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Mariner LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 33,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

BIP stock opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 728.18 and a beta of 1.04. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.72 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.04.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.58. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 1.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,300.00%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.