Mariner LLC Makes New $762,000 Investment in PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS)

Mariner LLC bought a new position in PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 58,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PACS. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACS Group by 66,972.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,112,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after buying an additional 1,110,410 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PACS Group by 6,291.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 969,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,713,000 after buying an additional 954,548 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of PACS Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,254,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,002,000 after purchasing an additional 878,358 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of PACS Group by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 918,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 453,225 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PACS Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,704,000.

Get PACS Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PACS. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PACS Group from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of PACS Group from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

PACS Group Price Performance

Shares of PACS stock opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.59. PACS Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $43.92.

PACS Group Profile

(Free Report)

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.