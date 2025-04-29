Mariner LLC Purchases 1,083 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 80.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 225,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 100,440 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 182.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 33,111 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 41,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Travel + Leisure

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 6,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $296,524.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,121.20. This trade represents a 69.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 2,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.66 per share, with a total value of $93,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 408,706 shares in the company, valued at $19,070,221.96. The trade was a 0.49 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

TNL stock opened at $43.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.55. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $58.95.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.08 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.75%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Featured Stories

